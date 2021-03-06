Sen. Warnock, Rep. Carter express differences of opinion over COVID-19 relief bill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of people and industries across the country are still in desperate need of help due to the pandemic.
Lawmakers in Washington continue to discuss the nearly $2 trillion in relief money that passed the House of Representatives a week ago.
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Representative Buddy Carter are at odds on the bill and where relief money should go.
A bold $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is being debated in the U.S. Senate. Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock says if passed it would bring $1,400 stimulus checks, $300 in unemployment benefits and billions of dollars for vaccines, schools and more.
“The people of Georgia have waited long enough for relief. And those who feel like this bill is unnecessary should tell that to the folks in Georgia who are unemployed and if we don’t do something in the next few days we’re gonna be in trouble,” Warnock said.
The current bill uses a state’s unemployment population as a key decider on how much money states receive.
Many Republican leaders like Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Representative Buddy Carter oppose this and say more aide will go to other states instead.
“The state of Georgia is going to be punished more than any other state in the nation. We’re going to lose $1.3 billion in funding as a result to the fact that we close down our economy. We didn’t stop. We kept working,” said Carter.
Carter voted against the bill in the House. He wants Congress to instead, redirect money left over from the previous relief bill passed during the Trump administration.
“We’ve still got a trillion dollars left from the previous funding that has not been spent yet. We need to re-appropriate that. Redirect it to get to where it needs to go, there’s no question about it. But we need to be more focused on what we’re spending money for,” said Carter.
Carter says there are too many special projects in the bill that’s being debated.
“If left up to them, there would be no package. There would be zero dollars for Georgia in so I’m very proud of the ways in which we’ve ensured that Georgia is well taken care of,” said Warnock.
Senator Warnock says he has guaranteed $2 billion for the expansion for Medicaid and $4 billion for Georgia schools and more.
“It is historic. It is bold. It is just the kind of relief we need and it can’t come quick enough which is why we’re here working, trying to get the job done,” said Warnock.
Representative Carter also hopes senators Warnock and Jon Ossoff will vote against the Biden plan that he maintains would cost Georgia too much in the long run.
