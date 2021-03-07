BCSO investigating shooting at outdoor party in Seabrook

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an outdoor party on Delaney Circle in Seabrook Saturday night.
The incident occurred a little after 11 p.m.
According to officials, there had been an exchange in gunfire involving multiple people, wounding three men.
All three men were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police has not charged anyone in this incident as of yet.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418.
