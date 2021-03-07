First Alert: Freezing temperatures possible Monday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a beautiful day across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with plenty of sun and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This evening, temperatures will quickly drop from the 50s to the upper 40s after sunset, with clear skies above.
Tybee Tides: 1.0′ 9:32PM I 7.8′ 3:53AM I 0.9′ 10:27AM
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day: Freezing temperatures are likely early Monday morning, especially west of I-95. Temperatures could drop to as low as 29° for a handful of hours. Make sure you bring your pets inside and take care of your sensitive plants before bed Sunday night! Coastal communities won’t have to worry about freezing temperatures, but frost is possible away from the immediate coastline.
The clear skies that will help allow us to cool overnight will also reveal plenty of sun for the rest of the day. Highs will top out in the mid 60s Monday afternoon with a light north easterly breeze.
Frost will once again be possible Tuesday morning, but temperatures will likely remain above freezing for most of our communities. Our gradual warmup begins on Tuesday as sunshine continues, warming us to the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon. Even warmer weather arrives at the end of the week, with highs in the 70 Wednesday through Friday, and lower 80s possible on Saturday.
This weekend looks dry, with just a slight chance of rain on Sunday. It will be a great couple of days to get outside, but highs at our beaches will be cooler than inland communities, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s.
