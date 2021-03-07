Lowcountry wrestlers bring home gold at state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - In SCHSL state wrestling, several Lowcountry wrestlers brought home individual titles.
Hilton Head senior James Levy won the 113-pound title after finishing as runner-up twice. His practice partner, freshman Zao Estrada, became the first girl in the state of South Carolina to place in the boys division, coming in third at 106.
May River’s Gabe Juarez won the 160 title, and teammate Eli Hall won his second state championship in the 220 class.
