2 people in custody in connection to fatal shooting Friday night in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Two people are in custody in connection to a shooting that killed a Bluffton High School student and wounded two others Friday night.
Bluffton Police Captain Joe Babkiewicz confirmed with WTOC that 19 year-old Lamont Void and 18-year-old Shayniah Void are in custody for accessory after the fact to murder of 18-year-old D’won Fields Jr.
Captain Babkiewicz said through their investigation, they made contact with the two of them and both voluntarily turned themselves in. He says two more warrants will be issued for two other people connected to the incident.
Fields Jr., 18, a student at Bluffton High School, died on the scene after a late night shooting Friday between Bluffton Parkway and Hampton Parkway.
A 16-year-old remains in the hospital.
The Bluffton Police are actively investigating this incident and ask that anyone with information call the Bluffton Police Department Crime Tip Line at (843) 706-4560.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
