SC reports 732 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest test results for COVID-19 revealed 732 new confirmed cases.
DHEC also reported 131 new probable cases; 32 confirmed and six probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 449,977 confirmed cases, 75,888 probable cases, 7,744 confirmed deaths and 1,010 probable deaths.
Sunday’s report tallied the results of 24,261 individual test results with a positive rate of 4.4%.
To date, the state has performed 6,155,586 COVID-19 tests.
