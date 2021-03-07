Seasons come to an end for remaining three local basketball teams

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school basketball post season has come to an end in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
In the SCHSL boys class AAAA title game at USC-Aiken, Hilton Head fell to South Pointe 52-50. State runner-up marks the deepest run in program history. The Seahawks finish at 16-3 overall.
In the GISA Boys AA state final, Robert Toombs Christian Academy fell to Solid Rock Academy 83-68 at Georgia Southwestern to also finish as state runner-up. The Crusaders finish the 2020-2021 campaign at 21-4-1 overall.
In Augusta, Windsor Forest faced Cross Creek in the GHSA boys Class AAA quarterfinals- their come-back falling just short. The Knights’ run came to an end, falling 77-76. They end the year at 12-4 overall.
