Seasons come to an end for remaining three local basketball teams

The high school basketball post season has come to an end in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Seasons come to an end for remaining three local basketball teams
Hilton Head Island boys basketball in the state finals vs. South Pointe. (Source: Nick Proto)
By Lyndsey Gough | March 6, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 9:50 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school basketball post season has come to an end in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

In the SCHSL boys class AAAA title game at USC-Aiken, Hilton Head fell to South Pointe 52-50. State runner-up marks the deepest run in program history. The Seahawks finish at 16-3 overall.

In the GISA Boys AA state final, Robert Toombs Christian Academy fell to Solid Rock Academy 83-68 at Georgia Southwestern to also finish as state runner-up. The Crusaders finish the 2020-2021 campaign at 21-4-1 overall.

In Augusta, Windsor Forest faced Cross Creek in the GHSA boys Class AAA quarterfinals- their come-back falling just short. The Knights’ run came to an end, falling 77-76. They end the year at 12-4 overall.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.