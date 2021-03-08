Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect connected to shooting at Polk Village

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene after a report of a gunshot victim outside of a home on Centerview Drive in the Polk Village neighborhood of Beaufort on Thursday, March 4, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located and transported to a hospital where he is recovering. Beaufort County Sheriff’s investigators collected forensic evidence and witness interviews, and the Sheriff’s Office is looking for Burgess as a suspect in the shooting, according to a release.