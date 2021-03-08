Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect connected to shooting at Polk Village

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jordan Burgess, 22, of Beaufort, who is wanted for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, according to a release.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene after a report of a gunshot victim outside of a home on Centerview Drive in the Polk Village neighborhood of Beaufort on Thursday, March 4, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located and transported to a hospital where he is recovering. Beaufort County Sheriff’s investigators collected forensic evidence and witness interviews, and the Sheriff’s Office is looking for Burgess as a suspect in the shooting, according to a release.
Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Jordan Burgess on Friday. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has not located Burgess, and they consider him to be armed and dangerous. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office asks that the public not approach Burgess and contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418, Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 with any information regarding his location.
