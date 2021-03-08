Chatham County issues 10th State of Emergency requiring use of face masks or coverings

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County has continued a State of Emergency order requiring the wearing of face masks or face coverings in public spaces, according to a release sent on Monday.
This is the 10th time Chatham County Board of Commission Chairman Chester A. Ellis has issued this county-wide State of Emergency, according to the release. The order defines public spaces to include “commercial establishments, public places, government buildings, or any time people gather in groups of 10 or more.”
Masks should be worn covering both the nose and the mouth during the State of Emergency, and the public should maintain social distancing of six feet whenever possible. Handwashing with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is also included.
This current order went into effect on Monday, March 8 at 12:00 p.m. and remains in effect through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
