COVID-19 vaccine clinic held for teachers on first day of expansion

“We’ve gone through a lot this year and we’ve been wanting the vaccine for months and months and we’ve just been anxiously waiting our turn to be able to get it. I know first responders and healthcare workers were able to get it immediately and a lot of us teachers felt like we were also sort of on the front lines teaching here in-person. We’ve been in-person since the first day of school in August so it’s really relieving to be able to finally feel like we’re vaccinated and we’re a little bit safer,” said Alyssa Casciotta, 4th grade teacher.