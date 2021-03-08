Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-8-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will settle over the area through Tuesday. This will bring lots of sunshine, cold mornings but mild afternoons. The high will slide to our east Wednesday through Saturday. This will allow for much warmer temps and only a few clouds. We’ll see more clouds this weekend but our next rain chance returns Monday. That’s when a cold front will stall over the area.
Today will be sunny and mild. Highs 60-67.
Tonight will clear and cold with widespread frost, lows 32-40.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday night will be clear, lows near 40.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows near 50.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs near 80.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: NE winds at 10-15 kts becoming E at 5-1 0 kts late. Seas at 3-4 ft. Tonight: E at 5 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Tuesday: NE winds at 5 kts, seas 2 ft.
