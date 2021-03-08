Father-son duo keeps family’s farming tradition alive

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Wet weather this winter has delayed fieldwork for some farmers in the Coastal Empire.
Despite the minor setbacks to start the season, the Boddiford’s still have the drive to keep their family’s traditions alive.
“Well, I was born and raised on a farm, grew up on one. It has basically been in my blood all my life, so, it is a real passion for me,” said farmer, Joe Boddiford.
“For me, it was the best childhood you could ever have. From four years old I had the biggest garden you could ever imagine. That’s all I wanted to do when I came home, I wanted to get in that garden, play with my tractors and have my own little farm. The only thing to happen was my toys got bigger,” said Knapp Boddiford.
The Boddiford family has been farming in Screven County for over 100 years. Throughout the year, the Boddiford’s grow corn, peanuts and cotton on 2,300 acres of land outside of Sylvania, but they aren’t getting as early of a start as they would like.
“Here we are, we had a plan for this year. If it would have worked out like we intended, we would have already had all of our corn ground prepared and waiting on the weather to warm up to plant. In the meantime, we have barely scratched the top of the ground.”
The cold and wet soil will push their field corn crop back at least a week, corn that will then go on to feed livestock and poultry in our area.
Although the season isn’t starting out on a good note, the Boddiford’s still have a positive outlook on what is to come.
“One thing that is encouraging this year, commodity prices are a little higher. Hopefully, we will have a profitable year because a lot of farmers really need one,” said Joe Boddiford.
Even though commodity prices have been lower than farmers would prefer in recent years, the Boddiford’s still show up to work every day ready to provide for their community.
Something that Knapp plans to do for years to come as he follows in his father’s footsteps.
“My father has spent his entire life building this, this is his entire legacy. To be able to take it and run with it, I am not starting from scratch, I’m not having to fight and have the same struggles he had to get where he is, but it is a blessing to see where this farm has gone in his lifetime and where it might end up in mine,” said Knapp Boddiford.
Passing the family farm off to Knapp is exactly what Joe is working toward, just like his grandfather did with him years ago.
“I certainly am proud to be a farmer, I have always been proud to be a farmer. It takes a lot of faith to be a farmer. It is a big gamble, but if you have faith and you work hard, it generally comes out okay,” said Joe Boddiford.
