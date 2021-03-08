Former Eagle returns to join football coaching staff

“We are beyond excited to add Favian Upshaw to our coaching staff as the running backs coach at Georgia Southern,” Lunsford said. “He is a great example of a GS Man and will have an immediate impact on our program. Favian was a Georgia Southern great as a player and now gets to add to his Georgia Southern legacy as a coach. He has played and coached in our offense and that is an invaluable resource for our staff and student-athletes. Favian has worked for everything in his career and it is awesome for us to add a former Eagle student-athlete who understands what is to be a GS Man on and off the playing field. G.A.T.A.”