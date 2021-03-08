Former Eagle returns to join football coaching staff

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A former football player is returning to Georgia Southern University to be part of the coaching staff.
The university announced that Favian Upshaw has returned to the program to be the running backs coach.
“We are beyond excited to add Favian Upshaw to our coaching staff as the running backs coach at Georgia Southern,” Lunsford said. “He is a great example of a GS Man and will have an immediate impact on our program. Favian was a Georgia Southern great as a player and now gets to add to his Georgia Southern legacy as a coach. He has played and coached in our offense and that is an invaluable resource for our staff and student-athletes. Favian has worked for everything in his career and it is awesome for us to add a former Eagle student-athlete who understands what is to be a GS Man on and off the playing field. G.A.T.A.”
Upshaw returns to Georgia Southern after two stops at two schools that did not play during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, he was named the quarterbacks coach at Benedict College and was in the wide receivers and A Backs coach at Savannah State in 2020. Prior to those two stops, he was a graduate assistant coach at Tulane University in 2018 and 2019 under former Eagle head coach Willie Fritz. “I’m so excited to be back coaching for Eagle Nation,” Upshaw said. “As a player, I always dreamed of coming back and coaching here. I’m unbelievably thankful for Coach Ruse and Coach Lunsford for believing in me and trusting me for this position. Hail Southern!”
Upshaw was a co-starting quarterback for four years with the Eagles. He was named MVP of the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl.
Upshaw graduated from Georgia Southern in 2016 with a degree in sport management and a minor in business administration and earned his Master’s degree in liberal arts from Tulane in 2020.
Joe Graves, who was announced as the running backs coach in February, will move to the tight ends coach and will also be the special teams coordinator. Nick Jones, who was hired in February, has left the program to pursue another professional opportunity, according to the university.
