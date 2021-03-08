Georgia Southern football schedules home-and-home with Army

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia Southern announced Saturday they’ve added Army to their future football schedules.
The Eagles have added a home-and-home with Army. The Black Knights will come to Statesboro in 2030 and the Eagles will play at West Point in 2031.
Southern scheduled Army last-minute in November 2020 due to a COVID cancelation, and fell 28-27 at West Point.
Army’s head coach Jeff Monken coached at Southern as running backs coach from 1997-2001 and as the head coach from 2010-2013.
