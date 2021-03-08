Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held this week in Evans Co.

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One community will offer a huge mass vaccination clinic in just a few days.
The clinic coming up this Thursday in Evans County will include 1,200 doses for people getting their first shot.
They’ll hold it at Claxton’s Veterans Center away from the hospital. The CEO says they’ve been aggressive in trying to get shipments of vaccine.
“We’ve been getting allocations of 200 to 300 doses every week of the Moderna vaccine,” said Bill Lee, hospital CEO.
Lee says they’ve realized they can get more doses and shipments of the Pfizer version.
“We went through the process to be approved for that, including the cold storage.”
He says plenty of the people in the 1A Plus category have registered for a number of clinics and gone to the one that drew their name first.
“Of the 2,000 vaccinations we’ve administered, we’ve seen people from about 27 different counties.”
He says they’ve seen people from as far away as Macon and Brunswick because registration has been first come first serve. He hopes more local people will sign up and take the vaccine to help reduce the virus spread.
He says you’ll need to register in advance on the hospital’s website and they’ll give you a time window to arrive.
