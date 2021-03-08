Monday: Cold Morning, Stunning Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a clear, cold start to this Monday across our area. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and lower 30s inland, low to mid-30s along I-95 and in the upper 30s and lower 40s along the coastline.
Areas of frost are expected away from the beach this morning and you may have to do a little bit of scraping, or defrosting, if you parked outside last night.
Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms to near 60° by noon in Savannah and peaks in the mid-60s; cooler north and a bit milder further southwest. The forecast remains dry today with low humidity, wall-to-wall sunshine and a nice breeze. Under a continued mostly clear sky, the temperature is forecast to cool, quickly, this evening and should be in the 50s right after sunset.
The temperature drops into the upper 30s and 40s before you go to bed tonight and we’ll wake up to another frost or freeze Tuesday morning. temperatures warm to near 70° Tuesday afternoon, under more sunshine.
A more significant warming trend carries us into the weekend with high temperatures warmer than 80° away from the beach possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Unsettled weather takes-shape next week ahead of our next cold front.
Enjoy your Monday,
Cutter
