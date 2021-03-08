Rattlesnake and Wildlife parade being held this weekend

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Tens of thousands of people normally flock to Claxton this weekend for the annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife festival.
While organizers canceled the festival this weekend, they’re continuing one long-time favorite.
The second Saturday of March has meant a festival parade through Claxton for almost as long as there’s been a festival. Organizers say they wanted to continue that tradition safely if they could.
The Evans County Wildlife Club has hosted the festival and parade since the early 1970′s. They canceled the festival months ago out of precaution. But one of the club’s board members say they heard from people who wanted the parade to continue since it’s outdoors and room for people to socially distance.
“It was brought up immediately. The nostalgic part, the part that the community is used to seeing. And it might give us something to enjoy and look forward to,” said Mac Edwards, Evans County Wildlife Club.
They’re prohibiting people in the parade from throwing t-shirts, candy or anything else that creates hand-to-hand contact. He says people in or on the parade units will be asked to take precautions too.
He says they’re encouraging people to spread out all along this nearly 1.5 mile route to give people their distance and better enjoy the parade.
