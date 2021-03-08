South Carolina opens phase 1B of vaccine rollout

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - South Carolina is opening up its vaccine eligibility on Monday, March 8.
Anyone in Phase 1B can now make an appointment.
Governor Henry McMaster is adding to the list of who is eligible in this new phase to include.
- Anyone 55 years or older.
- People 16 years or older with increased risk for severe COVID-19.
- People with high-risk disabilities.
- And frontline workers with increased occupational risk. Examples include, but are not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, law enforcement officers, etc.
For a full breakdown of everyone in phase 1b, click here.
