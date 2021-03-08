Volunteers needed for vaccination clinic on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Greater Island Council is looking for volunteers to work at a vaccination clinic at Hilton Head Hospital later this week.
Volunteers are needed Wednesday, March 10, Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12 for shifts between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Volunteers will assist with registering patients, administering vaccines to patients, monitoring traffic flow and observing patients who have been vaccinated.
Those interested in volunteering should email Greater Island Council Medical Chair Mark O’Neil at Moneil5400@comcast.net.
