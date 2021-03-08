Weapon found at Godley Station School

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A weapon was found at Godley Station School on Friday during a “random administrative inspection,” according to a statement released by Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. That statement, in full below, was sent to parents by Godley Station School’s Acting Principal Lesley M. Jordan:
Good afternoon Parents, this is your school principal with a safety message. During a random administrative inspection today, a weapon was found in our school. School administrators immediately took possession of the weapon and Campus Police were called. The investigation continues and no further details can be released at this time.
The safety of both students and staff is our top priority at Godley Station K8. All SCCPSS students are expected to adhere to the Student Code of Conduct, Rule 11 - Weapons. School is no place for weapons or any item that resembles a weapon. Anyone who brings a weapon to school will face disciplinary action and the legal consequences associated with the violation of Georgia state law.
Students are always encouraged to report any suspicious activity to SCCPSS staff or Campus Police. We ask parents to remind their children that if he/she sees anything out of the ordinary to report it to an adult. Remember, if you see something suspicious, say something!
