Avoiding COVID-19 vaccine waste

“The risk for waste really comes from folks that are trying their best to get a vaccine and they schedule in multiple sites and they go to the first one that gives them,” said Dr. Thacker. “But they fail to call and cancel their appointments with the other sites that they have because almost every vaccine clinic has a no show rate related to it and so for us it’s been anywhere from 15 sometimes even upwards of 18 percent of those that have scheduled have found vaccination elsewhere just didn’t let us know.”