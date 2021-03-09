Bluffton Police searching for two additional suspects in connection with Friday night shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police are looking for two additional suspects in connection with the Friday night shooting that killed an 18-year-old student at Bluffton High School and injured two others.
Bluffton Police are looking for Tyleic Chaneyfield, 18, of Ridgeland and Jimmie Green, 19, of Hardeeville. The warrants for their arrests include possession of a weapon during a violent crime, murder, and attempted murder (x2), according to a release.
Police ask anyone with information about the location of these two individuals or the case to call Bluffton Police Department Crime Tip Line at 843-706-4560 or Sgt. Ryan Fazekas at 843-540-5724.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.