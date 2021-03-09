COVID-19 vaccination clinic held for Chatham Co. teachers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big day for educators in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System as many head out to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
There are two clinics giving out the vaccine. One is at the Garrison School for the Arts.
Educators walk in to get their vaccine and then wait for the 15 required minutes after.
For months, staff say they’ve been working, hoping and waiting for this day to come. Vaccine appointments began at 3:30 p.m. and will go on until 7:30 p.m.
Educators will be given the Moderna vaccine through a partnership with Coastal Care Partners. Staff say they expect to vaccinate 250 people here and 250 people at the other clinic that is also being held at the E. Formey Learning Center.
Before today, staff say about 500 of their faculty who fell into the Phase 1A group have already been vaccinated. Both sites have 12 nurses and 8 tables for injectors. One nurse says there’s an overall sense of anticipation that led up to today and people are expressing their gratitude.
We spoke with one teacher who says getting vaccinated means a lot to her because it means she’s protecting herself, her family and her students.
“I’m really excited. I know many of my colleagues are excited to get the vaccine and get back inside the classroom with the kids. They’re excited for me. I told them today that I was coming here and we’re excited to be back together,” said first grade teacher Jordan Fitton.
They will be holding other clinics like this one in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.