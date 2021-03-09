Davis leaving SEB after three seasons

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Barrett Davis is leaving Southeast Bulloch after three seasons to become the head football coach at Evans High School in Columbia County.
Davis’ hire was approved by the Columbia County Board of Education on Tuesday evening.
The Harlem, GA native will return close to home after leading the Yellow Jackets to a 21-11 record and three state playoff appearances. SEB won the school’s first region title since 1994 in 2020.
Davis will take over a Knights’ program that went 9-3 and won the Region 3-AAAAAA title in 2020. It was the third region championship in four years for the school located just outside Augusta.
