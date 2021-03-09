Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen with autism

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.
According to the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Stanley Sone has been missing from his home for over 48 hours. He was last seen in the 2500 block of Courthouse Road in Guyton.
The sheriff’s office says Stone is autistic and known to visit abandoned houses and new build construction.
Stone is a white male, 5′7″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing grey pajamas the last time he was seen.
If you have seen him or know where he is please call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.
