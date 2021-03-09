Georgia court trials to resume

However, that dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases recently has declined. “Thus, pursuant to this order, the prohibition against conducting jury trials is lifted and trial courts, in their discretion, may resume jury trials as local conditions allow,” today’s order says. A trial by a jury of one’s peers is “fundamental to the American justice system,” and “I’m asking for your help,” Chief Justice Melton says in a Public Service Announcement due to air soon in 2 which he appeals directly to citizens.