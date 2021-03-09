Hilton Head Hospital leadership pleased with increasing vaccine supply

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is helping fill a supply gap in Georgia and South Carolina.
Hilton Head Hospital says they are vaccinating around 3,000 people a week and only expect that number to rise. They also say they have been able to move appointments up and reschedule ones that were canceled.
The increased vaccine supply is also allowing them to schedule appointments for the newly eligible 55 and up, teachers, and retail workers.
“We’re getting more Pfizer vaccine which is good news for us and good news for hospitals all over the state. What has it allowed us to do is reschedule some of the patients that were cancelled in the past but we’ve added new appointments, we’re working with front line workers to get them in as well,” Hilton Head Island Hospital CEO Jeremy Clark said.
Hilton Head Hospital says to date they believe they have vaccinated about 20,000 people.
