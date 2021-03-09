Patients, doctors excited for stand-alone pediatric facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital of Savannah is a brand new stand-alone hospital designed especially for children. The $66 million, 90,000 square foot facility opened Tuesday.
It was a celebration years in the making.
For nearly 30 years, the children’s hospital was a hospital inside of a hospital, but now it is its own stand-alone building. On average, the children’s hospital treats 40,000 patients a year from 35 counties.
The new facility offers not only more space for children with 50 inpatient beds, but it also was specifically created just for kids, from the bright colors to writeable walls, family specific space and more.
Leaders said they knew their specially-trained pediatric team was top notch, but now the building matches the care.
“The best way I can describe it is pure joy. We have worked a long time to bring this here to Savannah and this day has made it all worth it. The care that we continue to provide for our patients now is going to be able to be offered in a state of the art facility,” Administrative Director Heather Newsome said.
There was so much thought into the building and how they could make a hospital environment better for children, and it was easy to see as patients moved in, they accomplished that goal.
One of the new elements of this facility is a brand new Pediatric ER. Meaning families can enter a separate space to receive care.
Doctors say its top of the line for families in emergencies.
“The minute you step through those doors you get the feeling and the sense that all this is being done for kids. It is trying to help them feel comfortable in an uncomfortable situation. We are taking attention to their needs the fears trying to lay those anxieties. We have child life specialists that intervene to help with the families and the kids that get to make them a little more comfortable and that’s something that I don’t think you can duplicate any place else expect for a children’s hospital,” said Dr. Brian Coleman, the medical director for Pediatric Emergency Room.
The ER is officially open 24/7 and they already have seen some patients come into the new space.
Doctors say as gratifying as today was, it is just the beginning of their family centric care at the children’s hospital.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.