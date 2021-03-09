Plan in place to help save Wormsloe’s historic trees from traffic impact

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The most visited historic site in the state of Georgia is in Savannah.
Wormsloe Historic Site’s iconic trees though are suffering from all the traffic.
The cars and trucks that travel the Avenue of Oaks are compacting the root system. The dust the vehicles kick up is impacting the leaves that need to live through photosynthesis.
The light filtering through these oaks planted in 1891 have made fabulous photos and thousands of memories.
“They can be here a long while if they’re thriving and get enough sunlight,” Historic Site Manager Gretchen Gremenger said.
It appears they are getting enough sunlight but look again. The dust settles on the leaves essentially clogging their pores. When their pores are blocked, they cannot take in the necessary sunlight they need to generate energy.
“It’s definitely not the best thing for the trees, the tree’s leaves are how they are breathing,” Gremenger said.
To give them breath, the state is taking away the traffic.
“We are going to keep the traffic off the road by using trolleys occasionally rather than this constant, constant line of cars,” State Rep. Jesse Petrea (District 166 – R) said.
Rep. Petrea and an Isle of Hope native helped secure the $5 million in funding it will cost for a trolley service, new parking area, and new museum.
“This site is increasingly becoming noticed and recognized, so yes it’s important to our tourism industry in Savannah, but this project is particularly important to the conservation of the site itself. The heart of this site is the ally of oaks, and it’s jeopardized now; and people have to recognize that,” Rep. Petrea said.
In the last year and half, park rangers put up ropes and stakes to try and keep the cars on the path as visitors were driving up the trunks to pull over and take pictures.
“I believe that the way we are moving forward is going to be a much better experience overall for the guests that come visit the park,” Gremenger said.
Essentially clearing the path for a car-clear photograph and cleaner air for the oaks.
Parking for Wormsloe will be about a block down on Skidaway and the new museum will be here as well, so you can still enjoy the park without being interrupted by construction.
