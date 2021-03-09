Savannah man sentenced to prison, forced to pay $1 million for setting fire to Code Enforcement Office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man who admitted to intentionally setting fire to the City of Savannah’s Code Enforcement Office has been sentenced to federal prison.
Stephen Charles Setter, 19, of Savannah, was sentenced to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of arson, according to the Southern District of Georgia. Setter was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $1,277,647.66.
“By deliberately setting this fire, Stephen Setter senselessly destroyed a significant Savannah government building and as a result has well-earned his sentence,” said Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes. “It’s fortunate that none of the Savannah firefighters were hurt while fighting this massive blaze.”
Setter told investigators that he activated a fire alarm at the Landings marina that same night, requiring the Chatham County Fire Department to respond, and while the station was unoccupied, he then stole a fire department radio so he could listen to fire department communications.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Savannah Fire Department Arson Unit.
