Savannah mayor prepared for anticipated rise in visitors this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just eight days away from St. Patrick’s Day and the city is expecting to see more people coming to the Hostess City this weekend.
In his regular Tuesday updates, Mayor Van Johnson says initial projections have Savannah’s hotel occupancy jumping to more than 90 percent this Saturday, almost 70 percent on Saint Patrick’s Day, and to nearly 80 percent the following weekend.
With so many anticipated visitors over the next few days, the mayor says the city will ramp up it’s efforts to enforce COVID-19 measures.
“We were on the streets last weekend, and we will have enhanced community engagement over the coming days as we balance anticipated crowd control, mask enforcement, and public safety,” said Mayor Johnson.
The city has not put any restrictions on businesses regarding St. Patrick’s Day, but Mayor Johnson says no options are off the table.
