Savannah Police looking for suspect involved in Feb. 10 shooting on East 66th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are looking for Jason Johnson, 19, a suspect in a Feb. 10 shooting on East 66th Street that left two people injured, according to a release from Savannah Police Department.
Johnson is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault, home invasion, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to Savannah Police.
Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s location is asked to call Savannah Police’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips are also accepted online at CrimeStoppers’ online tip portal.
