Savannah Police looking for suspect involved in Feb. 10 shooting on East 66th Street

Savannah Police looking for suspect involved in Feb. 10 shooting on East 66th Street
Jason Johnson (Source: Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff | March 9, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 2:32 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are looking for Jason Johnson, 19, a suspect in a Feb. 10 shooting on East 66th Street that left two people injured, according to a release from Savannah Police Department.

Johnson is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault, home invasion, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to Savannah Police.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s location is asked to call Savannah Police’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips are also accepted online at CrimeStoppers’ online tip portal.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.