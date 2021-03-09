SC reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the latest test results for COVID-19 with 425 new confirmed cases.
DHEC also reported 36 new probable cases; three confirmed and no probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 451,026 confirmed cases, 76,322 probable cases, 7,751 confirmed deaths and 1,012 probable deaths.
Tuesday’s report tallied the results of 12,678 individual test results with a positive rate of 4.7%.
To date, the state has performed 6,197,548 COVID-19 tests.
