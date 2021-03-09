Special effects coordinator for Savannah film sentenced to probation for illegally possessing explosive materials

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Robert Christopher Bailey, 51, of Los Angeles has been sentenced to 30 months of probation by U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, according to a release from Acting United States Attorney David H. Estes of the Southern District of Georgia. Bailey had plead guilty to Possession of Explosive Materials as a Prohibited Person and will have to pay a fine of $5,500, according to Estes.
Bailey was working in July 2018 as the special effects and pyrotechnics coordinator for the film The Poison Rose, which was filmed in Savannah and starred John Travolta and Morgan Freeman. Bailey admitted in court that he could not possess explosive materials due to a prior criminal conviction after an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), according to the release.
“The film industry is a robust and growing part of the economy in Savannah and in Georgia, and we welcome those who come to the state to work in movie production,” said Estes. “However, we will fully enforce the law so that dangerous explosives are not in the hands of those who are prohibited from handling them.”
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.