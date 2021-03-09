Staff welcomes first ever patients to new children’s hospital with celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Getting their first glimpse at the new Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital Tuesday were the patients, who indeed have been patient waiting to move into their new rooms.
They, and their families were welcomed by the staff with a celebration just after the ribbon cutting.
It was a day certainly worth celebrating as staff welcomed the very first patients of the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital.
Patients like Haylee Doyle, “I was kind of overwhelmed. They popped the thing and I was like, ‘wow!’”
A moment staff had been hyping up for quite some time.
“Every few minutes they would come by and tell us, ‘you have so many more minutes until you get to move,” said Haylee’s mom Stephanie Gibbs.
If you ask Haylee, it would appear as though it lived up to the hype.
“It’s cool, it really is!”
Cool may even be putting it lightly.
For Kyle and Macy Gammage, and their daughter Rory, the big move came with some big upgrades.
“The room sizes, the color combinations. How friendly it is for family and friends to come see loved ones in the hospital. It makes it a little bit easier you know,” said Kyle.
The small details not only help their smallest of patients but also the families that come with them
“It’s exciting for us parents to just know that the children were thought about the way that they were. That people came together and did this for these sick children that are so deserving. They’re so deserving to have space and have things to do,” said Gibbs.
But perhaps what makes their care truly standout is putting the latest healthcare innovation in the hands of a familiar face
“The staff is just so friendly and it’s a really great environment. Being a new facility and having the latest and greatest I know my daughter is being well taken care of,” said Kyle Gammage.
