Statesboro leaders hope to redevelop blighted neighborhoods with community input

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers of the Tuesday meeting at Agape Worship Center say it will be as much about them getting info from homeowners and residents as it will be about giving it.
A short walk down Johnson Street reveals boarded up homes and others overgrown. It’s just a sample of properties around the city.
“We came up with 149 houses that are beyond repair. Those houses definitely do need to be torn down,” said Justin Williams, Statesboro’s City Planner II.
The city’s urban redevelopment plan hopes to level and remove those homes to make neighborhoods more inviting for new buyers or builders.
“Blight is almost cancerous. It spreads and it hurts everyone around it,” said Williams.
Williams says the city wants to help property owners get grant money to improve properties, whether through demolition, new construction or repairing a home before it gets worse.
“We can apply for 100,000 grants. But how are we using those grants to best benefit the people that live there is really what we want to try to find out,” said Williams.
