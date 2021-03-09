Tuesday: Cold morning, warmer afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Tuesday! It’s a cold, clear start to our day with temperatures in the low to mid-30s inland, and west of I-95, with mid to upper 30s along the I-95 corridor and island communities. Beaches are in the upper 30s and 40s.
Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature is forecast to warm quickly through the day, much like Monday. The temperature will be in the mid and upper 60s by noon; peaking in the upper 60s to mid-70s between 2:30 and 4 p.m. The coolest temperatures will be at the beaches and well north of I-16.
Today features lots of sun, low humidity and a light breeze. Temperatures cool, quickly, into the 60s then 50s this evening after sunset. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday morning, under plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rebound into the 70s Wednesday afternoon.
An increasingly warm, dry weather pattern carries us into the weekend. Our next cold front brings some cooler area - at least a brief period - into the picture Sunday ahead of milder, wetter weather next work-week.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
