BCSO investigating stabbing on Alljoy Rd.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person injured on Tuesday evening.
Deputies responded to the Hilton Head Hospital just after 5 p.m. in regards to a stabbing victim. They learned the stabbing happened between two brothers at a home on Alljoy Road in Bluffton.
The subject was identified and arrested. Deputies say there is no public safety threat.
The sheriff’s office will remain at the home on the 200 block of Alljoy Road as they process forensic evidence and interview witnesses.
