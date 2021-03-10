Construction to begin on expansion of the Savannah Convention Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The State of Georgia just gave the “thumbs up” to start construction on the expansion of the Savannah Convention Center.
As the chairman of Savannah’s Convention Center board said at Wednesday’s meeting, “We’re off to the races!”
The announcement that construction can now begin on the center’s expansion is welcome news to board members, as it is a project that has been years in the making.
“It’s nice to finally get this green light.”
A $271 million project that will add an additional 100,000 square-foot exhibit hall will be underway, starting as early as next week.
“We’re going to be moving construction people on site, and beginning the actual process of construction,” SGCCA Chairman Mark Smith said.
Smith told board members that a contract with Clark Construction was signed on Tuesday, and they’re not wasting any time with an expected completion of September 2023.
“This expansion is going to move Savannah from 151st largest convention center in the country to number 72.”
The expansion also includes a 40,000 square-foot ballroom, 15 new meeting rooms, and 900 parking spaces.
Vice-chair Joseph Marinelli, who also serves as the president for Visit Savannah, says a bigger space is what some current groups, that already use the convention center, are asking for.
“They’ve told us, ‘If this building does not expand, we’re going to have to move our convention to other cities.’ We do not want that to happen. That is great business for our city,” Marinelli said.
Savannah’s busy tourist days are Thursday through Saturday, but Marinelli expects that to change.
“Having a bigger convention center gives us the ability to bring new business in town on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.”
As for project funding, $70 million was issued by the state in 2020 and Smith expects an approval for $91 million during this legislative session, and $90 million the following year.
There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on March 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Convention Center.
