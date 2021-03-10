As COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands, children wait to be included

Currently no approved vaccine is good for teens younger than 16. While data shows children are not as severely impacted by COVID-19, they can still catch the virus, develop symptoms and transmit the virus to others. For example here in the Coastal Health District the age group of those from newborns to 19 years old makes up about 15 percent of our cases, according to the most recent data. Health leaders say research is being done right now on a vaccine for children.