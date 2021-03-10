Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-10-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High continues to dominate our weather today. The high remains to our east through Saturday. This will allow for much warmer temps and only a few clouds. We’ll see more clouds this weekend but our next rain chance returns Monday. That’s when a cold front will stall over the area Sunday night into Monday.
Today will be sunny and mild. Highs 68-75.
Tonight will mostly clear, lows 45-51.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows near 50.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs near 80.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance four showers, lows near 60.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: E winds at 5-10 kts. Seas at 2 ft. Tonight: E at 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft. Thursday: E winds at 5 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
