Ga. state senator introduces bill consolidating Chatham Co. election-related offices

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia state senator has filed a bill to create one board of elections and registration in Chatham County.
Sen. Lester Jackson filed the bill and said he is confident that other members of the Chatham County delegation would back this proposed change.
You can read the bill by clicking here.
If the bill is passed, the change would take effect on July 1, 2021. The Chatham County Board of Elections and Chatham County Board of Registrars would be relieved of all powers and duties will be moved to the newly created board.
Most counties in Georgia combine the various elections duties into one department. Chatham County is the largest county in the state that still has a separate Board of Elections and Board of Registrars.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.