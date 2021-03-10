Gov. Kemp to give update on vaccine distribution efforts

ATLANTA (AP) — State health officials plan to give an update on Georgia’s efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.
Gov. Brian Kemp says they’re planning a Wednesday afternoon briefing at the state Capitol. Kemp’s office says the governor will be joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey; and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings.
Kemp hasn’t given specifics on any plans to broaden the groups of Georgians who are eligible for the vaccine. Some states in recent days have lowered the age group of people who are eligible.
