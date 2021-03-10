Hilton Head Island residents hopeful spring visitors practice COVID safety protocols

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Spring Break season on Hilton Head Island takes off this month and officials are hoping people stay outside so they can stay safe.
“We’re going to see a really higher increase of occupancy,” said Dru Brown, with Island Time HHI.
A big change from last year.
“Compared to last year, it’s going to be completely different in a great way. It’s going to be able to help all of our restaurants, our local businesses,” said Brown.
With all that travel comes a few safety concerns.
“So, really it is still unnerving quite a bit about people traveling from other areas,” infection preventionist Carlye Gilbert said.
Health experts say travel companies should encourage travelers to take their own precautions.
“Staying safe with distances. But really kind of encouraging people to get takeout, don’t necessarily get to all the restaurants if they can. Make sure they practice safe distancing on the beach or when they’re doing activities, but that’s really what people come here for is to be able to get outside and enjoy themselves,” said Brown.
The CDC recommends informing travel partners of your health status.
”If you’re fully vaccinated, you’re not wearing a mask, and you have another family involved, visiting, making sure that you stay in contact with those individuals to make sure that they have not had any illness, and then you can monitor yourself from there,” said Gilbert.
Hilton Head residents know visitors will be coming, they just hope they visit safely.
“Maintaining your social distance and being aware of people who are not wearing masks is really key to keeping this virus at bay,” said Gilbert.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.