New St. Patrick’s Day event to be held on the water in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second year in a row, Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations in Savannah will look a lot different than in years past.
The pandemic has forced some organizations to think outside the box. They’ve come up with an activity they say will allow people to stay safe and have fun.
With no parade again this year, members of the Savannah Irish Festival, Rising Tide Experiences, Bernays Inc., SavannahCams.Com, DBC Radio, Savannah Convention Center, Outside Savannah, and the Savannah Harbor Foundation decided they would create their own event on the water.
Similar to the boat parade around Christmas time, this Saint Patrick’s Day the Savannah River will be packed with dozens of boats for the first-ever Shamrock Ships Flotilla. But they’ll be decked out in Saint Patrick’s Day decorations instead of Christmas lights.
Organizers say to discourage large crowds on River Street, they’ll stick closer to the Hutchinson Island side. And that’s where the other half of the festivities will be. The Shamrock Ships Soirée will take place on the lawn of the Savannah Convention Center.
There, organizers say guests will enjoy plenty of space, a family-friendly atmosphere, live music, festive drinks, traditional Irish foods from premiere food trucks, and vendor experiences. Parking is available at the Convention Center for only $5 or guests can arrive by the free Savannah Belle’s Ferry.
There will also be an online & in-person jewelry auction presented by International Diamond Center will raise funds for Undefeated Warrior, The Anthony M. Lanier II Foundation. A portion of proceeds from vessel registrations and ticket sales will be donated to area charities like Undefeated Warrior, Greenbriar Children’s Center, and others.
“It’s our intention to start small this year with the Shamrock Ships Flotilla and grow it exponentially for years to come. This is a new tradition in Savannah. We look forward to partnering with the Savannah Convention Center and our other partner organizations for many, many years, and expanding the spectacle that is so adored here in Savannah,” said David Moses, Bernays Inc.
Moses added the grand marshal for the inaugural flotilla will be Craig Landolt, the Fire Marshal for the State of Georgia.
The Shamrock Ships Soirée will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Hutchinson Island on Saint Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17. The Shamrock Ships Flotilla is expected to pass by between 1 and 3 p.m. that day.
