Remembering Sarahlyn Argrow-Phillips, a champion of women empowerment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah has lost a champion for women empowerment.
Sarahlyn Argrow-Phillips passed away on March 2 at the age of 63.
She was a community leader, who received multiple awards for her contributions. Argrow-Phillips was most known for her work through her non-profit organization, Assisting Working Women in Need, or AWWIN, Incorporated.
The organization provided services to single, working women and their children. Services that help their personal, educational, and professional achievement. AWWIN also recognized ten working women and awarded them.
In a 2007 interview with WTOC, Argrow-Phillips explained why it is so important to uplift women.
“I think it’s really good that we do things like this to recognize one another, because we as women need to support one another. The women in Savannah have supported me greatly, so I figured why not honor them,” she said.
Family members say Agrow-Phillips was a two-time breast cancer survivor.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.