Savannah Police looking for three subjects in Congress Street cutting incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are looking to identify three people relating to a cutting outside a bar on Congress Street last month.
Officers were requested to the 400 block of Congress Street around 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 27 and found a man with non-life threatening injuries resulting from a cutting, according to a release from Savannah Police.
An initial investigation by police has led them to believe the victim and others were inside the bar and may have been involved in the incident or may have information about the incident.
Savannah Police believe the individual on the left is a suspect in the incident. The other two individuals are believed by police to be persons of interest.
Savannah Police are requesting that anyone with information call their Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Information can also be submitted online at the CrimeStoppers online tip portal.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.