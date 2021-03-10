SC reports 507 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the latest test results for COVID-19 with 507 new confirmed cases.
DHEC also reported 207 new probable cases; 17 confirmed and two probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 451,597 confirmed cases, 76,876 probable cases, 7,768 confirmed deaths and 1,013 probable deaths.
Tuesday’s report tallied the results of 17,134 individual test results with a positive rate of 4.7%.
To date, the state has performed 6,222,235 COVID-19 tests.
