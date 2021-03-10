Sylvania community creates care packages for those affected by COVID-19

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Local churches and other groups in Sylvania got together on Wednesday to help people who are struggling physically and financially from COVID-19.
Volunteers stacked items for care packages to go to hundreds of people currently dealing with the virus in Screven County. It includes pain reliever and other medical supplies as well as nonperishable food and snacks. Organizers say people who hold hourly jobs may be missing out on income because they’re quarantined. This care package can help them avoid going out to their local store and possibly exposing others.
“We not only want to help our community but we also want to help stop the spread of COVID in our community. Having these boxes delivered to people helps keep them at home and keep everybody safe,” said Grace Waits, president of the Screven County Chamber of Commerce.
They’re also planning to distribute bottles of spray sanitizer and setting up a free refill station to help people protect themselves and others.
