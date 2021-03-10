Top Teacher: Sylvia Thomas

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders.
Sylvia Thomas, from Bulloch Academy, is helping her students get an early start on working toward their dreams.
“I want them to learn to love to learn. I want them to love to go to school and feel safe here, and loved and nurtured, and develop a love of learning for life,” Thomas said.
Thomas has been teaching for more than two decades. The last 19 at Bulloch Academy.
“I do develop a relationship with each child. And I go home and think how lucky I am to get up tomorrow and come back to school to these children because they each offer something different. And every child is special,” she said.
Thomas says each child has special gifts and her job to find out what those gifts are and help her children to be successful.
“My motivation is that they will realize their potential, and that they will reach their dreams. I know that they will learn academically because with time that is going to happen. Just that they love being in school and love learning,” Thomas said. “We are going to see a lot of successful children.”
